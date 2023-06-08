Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $226.26 on Thursday. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICON Public Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

