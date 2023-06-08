Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,223 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.83) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.94) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.63) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

