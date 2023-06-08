Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $163.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average of $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

