Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Priveterra Acquisition Price Performance

Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Priveterra Acquisition Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.