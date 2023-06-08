Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:CLH opened at $156.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $156.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,957.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,977. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

