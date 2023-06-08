Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.54.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.43 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.60, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.