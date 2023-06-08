Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZP Strategies Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TZPSU stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.