Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,526,000 after acquiring an additional 196,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ABB by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,392,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 182,201 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in ABB by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after buying an additional 175,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

