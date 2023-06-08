Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,233,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

