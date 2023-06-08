Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295,940 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

