Scott Fitzgerald Sells 5,959 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $268,631.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.

On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Intapp Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $11,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,474,000 after buying an additional 183,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.