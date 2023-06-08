Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Secret has a market cap of $11.44 million and $3,036.93 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00122379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00051210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020930 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00377976 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,174.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

