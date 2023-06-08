Seeyond Acquires 3,091 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

