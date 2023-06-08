Seeyond Buys 1,193 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 16,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 3.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.64 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average of $138.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.