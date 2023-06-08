Seeyond Buys 6,185 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Seeyond boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in V.F. were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,850 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of V.F. by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Insider Activity

V.F. Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.11%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

