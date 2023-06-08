Seeyond Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $713,640. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

