Seeyond Has $560,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Seeyond reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

