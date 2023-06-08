Seeyond Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $316.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.28 and a 200 day moving average of $320.85. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

