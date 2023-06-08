Seeyond Sells 2,162 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Illumina were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

