Seeyond Sells 41,522 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,522 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 829.9% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 319,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 31,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,369,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

