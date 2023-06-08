Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $167.25 Average PT from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.29.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.