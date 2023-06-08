SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 3,793 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:S opened at $13.68 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

