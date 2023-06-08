SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 3,793 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SentinelOne Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:S opened at $13.68 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.