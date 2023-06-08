SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 21,697 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $274,250.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.68 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after purchasing an additional 835,305 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on S. DA Davidson lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

