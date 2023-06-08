SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 6,486 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $81,983.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

