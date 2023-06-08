SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

S stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,088.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,292 shares of company stock worth $8,856,628 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 71.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 64,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 746,892 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 106.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

