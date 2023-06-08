ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 1,000 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $528.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.86. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $563.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

