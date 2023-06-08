Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signal Hill Acquisition were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,497,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $563,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Signal Hill Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

