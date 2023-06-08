Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

