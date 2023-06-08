Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.