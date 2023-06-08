Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.46. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.74 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

