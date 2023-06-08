Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.84

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.84 and last traded at $128.57, with a volume of 18238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,358 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,740,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.