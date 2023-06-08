SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

