Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 313.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,314 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 150,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 20,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 894.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.01 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

