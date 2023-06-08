SmartFi (SMTF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $33,876.97 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

