Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.52

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 703550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
