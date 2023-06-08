Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.62

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $99.62, with a volume of 178225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.