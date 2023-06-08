SOS Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 16th (NYSE:SOS)

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 16th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 16th.

SOS Trading Up 3.7 %

SOS opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. SOS has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Stories

