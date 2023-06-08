Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

SO stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Southern by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 8,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

