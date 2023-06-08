Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Walter Timothy Winn Sells 29,011 Shares

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $255,877.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,692,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,929,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $324,229.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Southland in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

