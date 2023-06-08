Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

