Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,497 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $15,324.75.

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $80,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.5 %

SPT opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.