Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,497 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $15,324.75.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $80,265.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25.
Sprout Social Stock Down 0.5 %
SPT opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
