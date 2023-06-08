SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $166.69

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.69 and last traded at $166.69, with a volume of 27887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,560. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

