SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Sells $854,346.42 in Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Webster Nurkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $85.30 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,805,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

