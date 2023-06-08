SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.