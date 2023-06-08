Stevanato Group S.p.A. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.5 %

STVN stock opened at €27.85 ($29.95) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 1-year high of €29.67 ($31.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.23.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Stevanato Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

