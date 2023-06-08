Stitch Fix, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 28.0 %

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

SFIX stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $3,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 42,621 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 306,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,024.4% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 548,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 499,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 95,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

