StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 80.0 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 771,863 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

