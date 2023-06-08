StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 80.0 %
Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27.
Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.