StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Trading Down 0.5 %

Biocept stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.