StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Biocept Trading Down 0.5 %
Biocept stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
