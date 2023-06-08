StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.