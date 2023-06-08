StockNews.com Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MRO opened at $24.31 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

