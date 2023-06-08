Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Insider Activity at Stryker
In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker
Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %
SYK stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryker (SYK)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.