Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

